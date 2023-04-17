Former Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey reported to join Atlanta Hawks

On Monday, the South Bend Tribune’s Tom Noie reported that multiple sources have told him Mike Brey, the former Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Coach, will be taking an assistant coaching position under Quin Snyder with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Multiple sources tell @SBTribune that former @NDmbb coach Mike Brey plans to join Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach for Quin Snyder next season.



No college head coaching job. No TV.



Brey has bought a house in ATL ... will be escaping snowy South Bend in mid-May. — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) April 17, 2023

When Mike Brey first announced his decision to leave Notre Dame during the middle of the college basketball season, many thought Brey was destined for a job as an analyst on television given his outgoing personality and knowledge of the game. Brey later confirmed a report that stated he might still coach somewhere next season. That confirmation helped pave for the USF Bulls job debacle—a job Brey was reported to take, but after he was finally contacted, Brey stated that he was not going to be the new coach at South Florida.

While neither Brey or the Hawks have confirmed this report, I think the past misses probably suggest that this is a done deal.

We think.