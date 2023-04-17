The Notre Dame Fighting Irish ended the women’s golf season on a modestly higher note in this weekend’s ACC Championship tournament in Greensboro, NC. Having placed twelfth overall in the conference prior to the tournament, the Irish tied for ninth place with the North Carolina Tar Heels - the best tournament finish for the program in five years.

Sophomore Montgomery Ferreira was the star this weekend, with an outstanding -3 score in the second round and an overall +2 finish, good for 12th among individual scorers. Senior Lauren Beaudreau was the other Irish finisher in the top 25, with an overall score of +5.

The Irish were led in round two by duo Chloe Schiavone who finished 1 under with 7 birdies, and Montgomery Ferreira, who finished 3 under.



The Irish look to carry that momentum into tomorrow’s round!



The Irish did not advance to the match-play stage of the tournament, which came down to a final four of the #4 Virginia Cavaliers, #3 Clemson Tigers, #2 Duke Blue Devils and #1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Both UVA and Clemson upset their respective opponents in Saturday’s semifinals and faced off in the finals on Sunday, with the Tigers ultimately emerging victorious.

With the season now over and further postseason representation all but out of reach, the Irish will regroup and look to make further strides in their second year under coach Caroline Power-Ellis.