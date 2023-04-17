The announcement that Notre Dame basketball fans hoped they wouldn’t see this offseason finally materialized on social media on Monday. Freshman forward Ven-Allen Lubin announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

While JJ Starling had the star power in Notre Dame’s 2022-2023 freshman class, Ven-Allen Lubin looked like a player that was coming around quite nicely as the season progressed. Notre Dame’s lack of big men in the paint pretty much made Lubin a guy that was the most valuable player returning for the Irish — because he was.

Notre Dame and Micah Shrewsberry have been very loud in the search for more players (especially point guards and big men) in the transfer portal, but there was hope Lubin would stay put in South Bend. The 6’8” 226 pounder from Florida will likely be a very hot prospect in the portal with the Florida Gators already being a team to keep an eye on as a possible destination.