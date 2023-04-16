Notre Dame Baseball Loses Series to Clemson

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team was back on the road this weekend for a series against the Clemson Tigers. The Irish bats went to work in the first game, scoring 10 runs on the way to a series opening win, but they couldn’t carry over the success and Clemson won games two and three to win the series.

Game 1: Notre Dame 10 (18-13, 8-8) - Clemson 4 (20-15, 4-9)

Win: Caden Spivey, ND (1-0)

Loss: Ethan Darden, CU (2-2)

Save: Aidan Tyrell, ND (1)

Clemson started things off in game one, scoring two runs in the second inning. Notre Dame answered in the third inning though, scoring six runs for the lead. After two hits and a walk the Irish had the bases loaded with Zack Prajzner at the plate. Prajzner singled to bring home the first run of the game for Notre Dame. Carter Putz then walked and Brooks Coetzee singled to give Notre Dame the lead 3-2.

Vinny Martinez was up next and he doubled to left field to score two more runs for Notre Dame. The sixth and final run of the inning came home on a Clemson throwing error and the Irish were up 6-4 after three innings. Notre Dame added two runs in the fifth inning with a TJ Williams home run and two more in the eighth on a Brooks Coetzee double. Clemson score a run each in the seventh and eighth innings but the Irish bullpen held them mostly off the board to seal the win.

Game 2: Notre Dame 1 (18-14, 8-9) - Clemson 5 (21-15, 5-9)

Win: Austin Gordon, CU (1-3)

Loss: Jack Findlay, ND (4-2)

Clemson was the team with the offense going strong in game two starting with one run in the first inning and four more in the next two together. Notre Dame’s only run came in the second inning thanks to a great individual effort from Brooks Coetzee. Coetzee was hit by a pitch, stole second, was advanced to third base, and scored on an error. That was all the Irish offense was able to put together and the Tigers tied up the series.

Game 3: Notre Dame 4 (18-15, 8-10) - Clemson 6 (22-15, 6-9)

Win: Nick Clayton, CU (3-0)

Loss: Radek Birkholz, ND (0-3)

Notre Dame scored first in the opening frame with hits from Zack Prajzner and Brooks Coetzee. Clemson answered with one in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. Notre Dame regained the lead in the second inning Estevan Moreno singling, advancing on a single from TJ Williams and scoring on a Tigers error. Clemson took the lead in the bottom half of the inning with two runs for a 3-2 advantage.

The Irish tied the game in the fifth inning on a Casey Kmet sacrifice but the Tigers answered right away again in the bottom half to regain their lead. Notre Dame once again tied the game in the seventh inning, scoring on a wild pitch, but once again, the Tigers took the lead in the bottom half of the inning scoring twice for the 6-4 lead. Notre Dame was unable to score again and Clemson held on for the series win.

Up Next

Notre Dame heads back to South Bend for their next five games, including during this week. They play the Valpo Beacons and Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday and Wednesday before the Virginia Cavaliers visit for a weekend series.