Women’s Basketball: Notre Dame to Open the 2023-24 Season in Paris VS South Carolina

You ARE Going to Paris

We have some breaking news in regard to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team for next season. The team just announced that they will be kicking off their 2023-24 season in Paris, France. What might be even more intriguing than that is they will be playing against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the team who won the 2022 National Championship and took an undefeated record into the 2023 Final Four.

These two teams are powerhouses in the WBB world going into next season. Dawn Staley has built a phenomenal program at South Carolina over the years, and of course we all know what Niele Ivey has been doing with the NDWBB since 2020. This will be the first ever college basketball game (men’s or women’s) to be played in France. It also will most likely be a Top 10 (and maybe even a Top 5) matchup to start the 2023-24 season.

We're making history abroad!



We’ll be taking on the Gamecocks in Paris, France to open the 2023-24 season. The matchup will be the first ever collegiate basketball game -- men’s or women’s -- played in the French capital.



: https://t.co/Jzy0YXWnlc#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/cz3tMl2wJl — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) April 12, 2023

This should be an interesting matchup to say the least, for many reasons. This is HUGE for Women’s College Basketball that has already seen a big uptick in excitement and intrigue since the 2023 March Madness Tournament this year. South Carolina is a great team, and the Irish will be looking to get Olivia Miles back into the fold after her injury at the end of the regular season. It’s looking like a fun trip will be had for the team to start the season in November. This will be a tough test, though, and an entertaining game. The game will be on Monday, November 6 in NDWBB’s first trip outside of North America.