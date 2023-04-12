 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Earned 5-Star Podcast: Notre Dame Football Villains Part 5 — The Pierogi Pop Legacy

Bad calls, bad timing, and bad people

By Joshua Vowles
/ new

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan kick open the Pandora’s box of podcast machines to talk about what we know when it comes to Notre Dame football - which certainly doesn’t have much to do with spring ball due to the lack of info. Cool. In this episode:

  • Hello!
  • Easter Candy VS other candy.
  • Pierogi Pop.
  • REVIEWS!
  • An amendment was made.
  • Still not speaking Spanish.
  • We continue our villain series with a special focus on the 2023 football season. While we don’t want to spoil our picks by listing them off in the show notes - there are several big surprises. Also... I have to let you know that there might be a massive Big 10 VS ACC showdown inside (and that’s for SEO purposes).
  • Rank Everything takes a look around the group of five (and still finds enough glorious pettiness to fill an Easter basket).

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show (like... a lot).

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...