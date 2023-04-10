The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on backend of the allotted 15 spring football practices, and while the lack of allowed practice viewing makes prognostications difficult — it doesn’t make them impossible. Notre Dame has retooled several position groups over the offseason and what were glaring weaknesses in 2022, may actually be the biggest strengths.

The most obvious difference this season in my opinion (and many others) is on the offensive side of the ball at quarterback and wide receiver.

For the quarterback room, transfer in Sam Hartman and transfer out Drew Pyne is a massive change at QB1. Throw in a much more experienced Tyler Buchner as QB2, and the youngsters of Kenny Minchey and Steve Angeli — and this group looks really strong on paper.

There will likely be a huge difference at wide receiver from what we saw in 2022. While the QB room used the portal to raise the bar, the WR room is leaning on development results and an infusion of good freshmen (even though they did hit the portal for Kaleb Smith the Elder). Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas look like they’re ready to make another jump, and a Lorenzo Styles getting back on track is a massive change from the derailment in 2022. Out Notre Dame’s freshman four of Rico Flores, Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse, and Kaleb Smith the Younger — many are expecting a couple of big contributors for 2023. And oh yeah... some dude named Tobias Merriweather also has tongues wagging.

But... are either of those two groups the best on the roster? It’s hard to say — but we are going to ask anyways. Feel free to battle it out in the comments below.