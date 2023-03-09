Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are prepping for Notre Dame football’s spring practice period by prepping for the prep with some podding. Got it? In this episode:

HELLO!

It was a bloody mess.

REVIEWS!

Our listeners tripped over themselves to defend the honor of the podcast, and we are here for that (and mostly that by the sound of it).

Notre Dame to the Big 10? No... but we break out the conference realignment talk which is mostly about money.

Brendan makes a fool of himself with a frozen pizza take that is the trashiest that we’ve ever heard.

We ate an entire wheel of cheese (again).

Remembering toll road beverages.

We ain’t cringe, buddy.

Brendan’s Spotify playlist was a hit.

Renaissance man.

Brendan can’t pronounce Gino Guidugli and Jude KNOWS it.

The fake QB competition between Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner.

Getting the quarterback progression right is not something Notre Dame has done well over the last 20 years.

Spring football is a social construct.

Rank Everything: Top 5 Mall Stores from peak Mallhood.

Rub down of Notre Dame’s winter sports happenings.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

