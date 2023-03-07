Just a few weeks ago, we shared that Notre Dame freshman Jaden Mickey’s mom was fighting stage four colon cancer, and the Go Fund Me page that was up to help the family out. Of their $158,000 goal, they have raised over $78,000 to aid Nilka Mickey.

That’s a lot of money, but Jaden Mickey is putting in even more work to help his mother’s fight. He wrote a book.

Officially a published author!

“The Win Isn’t Always On The Scoreboard” is a 6-9th grade read that maneuvers through the ups and downs in the life of a middle school athlete. Grab your kid a copy now!

100% of the proceeds will go to my Mom’s treatment! https://t.co/7IgAX6DavV pic.twitter.com/joAu57XvF7 — JadenMickey (@jadenmickey_) March 6, 2023

Just a short while later, Mickey posted an update:

“I appreciate everyone who has supported and purchased a copy of my first book! The paperback copy has sold out. They should be back soon. Stay tuned!”

Sold out! I think Jaden underestimated the willingness of the Notre Dame family to lend a hand — and to grab a good read for our children. Mickey also stated that there will be a book signing in South Bend soon, and he will provide an update soon about when that will happen.

If you would still like to donate to help Nilka Mickey and her family, FOLLOW THIS LINK to the Go Fund Me page.