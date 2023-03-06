Things kind of got wild there for a minute in regards to Notre Dame Football’s coaching staff for the 2023 season. Ever since Tommy Rees decided to bolt to Tuscaloosa to be the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame has been in full search mode in one form or another.

The latest departure was special teams coordinator Brian Mason as took off for the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts. Mason’s name wasn’t the only one the continually popped up in conversations for the NFL. Defensive coordinator Al Golden, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, running backs coach Deland McCullough, and safeties coach Chris O’Leary were also assistants that were valued by the pros.

Shortly after learning of Mason’s new gig, we found out that Marcus Freeman plans to replace Mason with Marty Biagi from the Ole Miss Rebels.

Source: Notre Dame is expected to hire Ole Miss special teams coordinator Marty Biagi to the same position. Biagi, who served as a special teams analyst with the Irish in 2016, replaces Brian Mason, who left for the Indianapolis Colts. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 5, 2023

Word then started trickling out about the other assistants that we named above, and they are all staying at Notre Dame for 2023. The Irish coaching staff will look like this:

HC — Marcus Freeman

OC/TE — Gerad Parker

RB — Deland McCullough

QB — Gino Guidugli

WR — Chansi Stuckey

OL — Joe Rudolph

DC/LB — Al Golden

DL — Al Washington

CB — Mike Mickens

S — Chris O’Leary

STC — Marty Biagi

As far as the GA’s and analysts go... there’s always a bunch of movement. The most notable is that Chris Watt is also headed to Indianapolis to be an assistant OL coach.