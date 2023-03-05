Notre Dame Baseball Wins Second Straight Series

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team was back in action this weekend, still on the road and visiting the UAB Blazers. Notre Dame was able tow in the first two games of the series before losing the third, but they leave this weekend with another early season series win.

Game 1: Notre Dame 7 (4-3) - UAB 2 (3-6)

Win: Jack Findlay, ND (2-0)

Loss: Blayze Berry, UAB (1-1)

Notre Dame’s offense jumped on UAB pitching early and never let up. TJ Williams led off the first inning reaching on an error and advancing all the way to third before he was doubled in by Brooks Coetzee. Carter Putz drove in Coetzee with a sacrifice fly and the Irish led 2-0 after the first.

Estevan Moreno drove in a third Irish run in the second inning with a single and in the third inning they added two more. Brooks Coetzee picked up another RBI with a triple and Putz drove in his second of the day by grounding out to second. When the first three innings were over it was 5-0 Notre Dame.

UAB grabbed a run back in the fourth inning and the offenses quieted for a few innings until both put up runs in the eighth. With two runners on in the top half of the inning Danny Neri singled to bring them both home. UAB got one back in the bottom half but that was all and Notre Dame held on for the 7-2 win.

Game 2: Notre Dame 7 (5-3) - UAB 3 (3-7)

Win: Will Mercer, ND (1-0)

Loss: Carson Myers, UAB (0-1)

Save: Sammy Cooper, ND (1)

After the big start in game one, game two was quiet in the early going. Neither team was able to get a runner across in the first three innings before Notre Dame finally broke the deadlock in the fourth. With runners on second and third Vinny Martinez laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring home the first run of the game.

UAB responded in the fifth inning with all three of their runs coming on a three run home run. In the sixth inning though Notre Dame responded and put the game out of reach with a big inning. A bases loaded walk from Jack Penney brought home the first run of the inning and cut the Irish deficit to one run. With the bases still loaded Nick Juaire singled and brought home two runs to give Notre Dame the lead back. Estevan Moreno came up with two runners on and hit his first career home run to give Notre Dame the 7-3 lead. That was all the offense for the night and the game ended with another Irish win.

T6 | That ball is OUT OF HERE!



Estevan Moreno with his first career home run and he scores Juaire and Penney!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/rBLJfwl6GO — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 4, 2023

Game 3: Notre Dame 2 (5-4) - UAB 5 (4-7)

Win: Brooks Walton, UAB (1-0)

Loss: Aidan Tyrell, ND (1-1)

Save: Carson Knight, UAB (1)

In game three it was finally UAB who scored first, picking up two runs in the bottom of the third inning. It wasn’t until the fifth when Notre Dame was able to get a run home. Danny Neri tripled and came home on an error to bring the Irish within one run. UAB responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning though with two more runs.

Neri was back at it again in the seventh inning, hitting a solo home run to add a second run for Notre Dame. UAB added one more in the bottom half of the inning though and the game ended 5-2 in favor of the Blazers.

T7 | DANNY NERI HOMER



Neri with his second home run of the season!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/VeZAl78QTH — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 5, 2023

Up Next

Notre Dame opens their ACC slate next weekend, traveling to Atlanta, GA for a series with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Irish will be looking to get their conference schedule started on a good foot against a strong opponent.