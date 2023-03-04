ACC Tournament Quick Preview: Notre Dame VS Louisville

Semifinal Time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team is moving onto the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Saturday afternoon. They just defeated NC State 66-60 on Friday to keep defending their #1 seed.

Up next is a game against the Louisville Cardinals. The Irish and Cardinals will be playing each other for the third time in 16 days on Saturday afternoon. The Irish won both of the previous two games, though. The winner will play for the ACC Tournament title on Sunday afternoon.

Sonia Citron has been LIGHTING IT UP in the last couple of games, needing to step up in big ways in the midst of Olivia Miles hurting her knee 6 days ago against Louisville and with Dara Mabrey being out too. Maddy Westbeld has also been rolling with another double-double yesterday against NC State.

There has been a rivalry developing between these two teams, especially and recently fueled by Hailey Van Lith from Louisville playing incredibly well and also her comments about playing Notre Dame. This should be a good game as it has been the past two times since February 16.

Follow Along For The Game

The Irish and the Cardinals square off from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC on Saturday, March 4 at Noon ET. You can watch the game on ACC Network and listen to it on the Fighting Irish Radio Network. We all go to Twitter during the game, but vent/post your thoughts in the game thread in our comments below.