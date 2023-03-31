Time for another
Notre Dame football photo Friday... and I have some making-up to do after last week’s no-show. An easy way to do that is to put one of the most electric players in Irish history in front of the spotlight — a light that he relished greatly during his three years in South Bend.
Golden Tate was a revelation. He ran incredible routes and had some of the strongest hands you’ll ever see on a wide receiver. His route-running was greatly aided by his elite speed and split-second quickness. Perhaps more than anything, however, it was what he did with the ball once it was in his hands. Tate ran like an elite running back in traffic and in the open field as the YAC went up and up. Put all of that together and add this instinctual hunger to compete, and I have no problem calling Golden Tate one of the greatest players in Notre Dame history (not just one of the greatest receivers).
So, yeah... this will be more than 5 (per tradition).
PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Golden Tate #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets past Johnson Bademosi #27 of the Stanford Cardinal to score a touchdown at Stanford Stadium on November 28, 2009 in Palo Alto, California.
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 03: Golden Tate #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs against the Washington Huskies on his way to a 67 yard touchdown on October 3, 2009 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
SOUTH BEND, IN - SETPEMBER 19: Golden Tate #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish catches the game- winning touchdown pass over Marcus Hyde #11 of the Michigan State Spartans on September 19, 2009 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Michigan State 33-30.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
SOUTH BEND,IN - SEPTEMBER 13: Golden Tate #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during the game against the Michigan Wolverines on September 13, 2008 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
Photo by: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Notre Dame wide receiver Golden Tate (23) reacts after a long-pass completion over North Carolina cornerback Kendric Burney (16) during the second quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 11, 2008, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Photo by Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
24 December 2008: Notre Dame Head Coach Charlie Weis (C) holds the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl while Golden Tate. The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame defeated the Warriors 49-21at the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Photo by Eugene Tanner/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images
Nov 14, 2009; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) catches a pass over Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jovani Chappel (7) and defensive back Dom DeCicco (31) during the first half of the game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge
Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 3, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) is upended by Washington Huskies safety Nate Williams, not shown, in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 37-30 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 31, 2009; San Antonio, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as Washington State Cougars safety Jay Matthews (28) and linebacker Myron Beck (13) defend at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 19, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) catches a touchdown pass in front of Michigan State Spartans safety Marcus Hyde (11) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 33-30. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Sept. 19, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) celebrates with a cheerleader after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 33-30 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Sep. 6, 2008; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jimmy Clausen (7) and wide receiver Golden Tate (23) celebrate after Tate caught a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the San Diego State Aztecs at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Sep. 29, 2007; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) catches a touchdown pass as Purdue Boilermakers cornerback David Pender defends in the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue beat Notre Dame 33-19. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Sep. 6, 2008; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) and the leprechaun celebrate the win over the San Diego State Aztecs at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Oct. 11, 2008; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Golden Tate (23) catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
I could keep going... but that’s just showing off Showtime Tate.
