Time for another Notre Dame football photo Friday... and I have some making-up to do after last week’s no-show. An easy way to do that is to put one of the most electric players in Irish history in front of the spotlight — a light that he relished greatly during his three years in South Bend.

Golden Tate was a revelation. He ran incredible routes and had some of the strongest hands you’ll ever see on a wide receiver. His route-running was greatly aided by his elite speed and split-second quickness. Perhaps more than anything, however, it was what he did with the ball once it was in his hands. Tate ran like an elite running back in traffic and in the open field as the YAC went up and up. Put all of that together and add this instinctual hunger to compete, and I have no problem calling Golden Tate one of the greatest players in Notre Dame history (not just one of the greatest receivers).

So, yeah... this will be more than 5 (per tradition).

I could keep going... but that’s just showing off Showtime Tate.