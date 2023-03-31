Earned 5-Star Podcast: The Great Naming of Names for Notre Dame Football

It’s spring football time for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and we almost let one of the all-time great podcast traditions slip away without a fight... the GREAT NAMING OF NAMES! As it goes with any simple tradition... the greatness is in the simplicity, and the appreciation of those that love it (looking right into your beaver butt eyes Brendan).

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

As I mentioned in this episode, we are developing some ideas for our offseason podcast schedule. Obviously this show WINS the offseason every damn year because fun and fancy are not dead on this show. In that spirit, and because our listeners as as much a part of the show as the three hosts, if there are any show “themes” you would like to hear this offseason, please send them to subwaydomer26@gmail.com (keep them out of the reviews and it will be a fun surprise for everyone). I can’t promise that we will dedicate a show to every single one of your ideas, but you never know.