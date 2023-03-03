According to a report on Football Scoop, the NFL is very interested in three current Notre Dame assistant coaches.

Sources tell FootballScoop trio of Notre Dame assistant coaches emerge as NFL candidates https://t.co/kOVJ0ylstp — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) March 3, 2023

The main culprits appear to be the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.

Special Teams Coordinator, Brian Mason, is reported to have already interviewed with Indy as they look to fill up its staff for new head coach, Shane Steichen.

The Ravens have eyes on safeties coach Chris O’Leary and wide receivers coach Chansi Stucky — although no formal interviews have occurred yet.

Another Irish coach was mentioned in the FS report and that’s running backs coach, Deland McCullough. His name has been brought up multiple times from different outlets this offseason as someone that might head back to the NFL, but FS stated that he might be leaning toward staying with the Irish for 2023.

To be perfectly honest, any of the four coaches mentioned (and especially a combination) would be a huge setback for Notre Dame in 2023. While it’s still early for NFL teams, spring practice is just a few weeks away. It’s within these weeks that the staff gets fully prepared to implement the spring program. The way Notre Dame operates with its coaching searches, having to replace a coach right now would likely stunt some of the progress they are trying to make as a team.

Buckle up. While we shouldn’t expect a mass exodus, nothing about this report is giving me any sense of stability concerning the program. It’s great that Marcus Freeman has filled up his staff with coaches that are highly-thought of and sought after, but the flipside is the chaos that happens with the team — and with recruiting.