Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Recap: Irish Defeat NC State 66-60 in ACC Tournament

Another Solid Performance

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team just began their ACC Tournament run on Friday afternoon, defeating the NC State Wolfpack 66-60. The Irish had a tall task in front of them since Olivia Miles got hurt last week and Dara Mabrey has been out for the back half of the season. The Irish also lost to NC State in the regular season, and the Wolfpack were trying to make it a 4-peat of ACC Tournament titles.

The Irish played their first game of the tournament today after gaining the top spot in the ACC and the 1-seed/double bye. The 8-seed Wolfpack played the 9-seed Syracuse on Thursday, dismantling them in the process, leading to this matchup.

It was back and forth through the first half. However, once we got to the third quarter, the Irish started to run away with the game. Sonia Citron and Maddy Westbeld were dominating from outside shots, which was very helpful for the Irish. Lauren Ebo also had some incredibly solid minutes today to add to the presence of the Irish on the floor. Sonia Citron went OFF today, like she did this past Sunday against Louisville, scoring 28 points. She has needed to step up in the absence of two very good guards for the Irish, and she has been delivering. The Wolfpack put on a full court press in the fourth quarter, but the Irish kept them overall at bay.

Up Next

The Irish will take on the 4-seed, the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Tournament semifinals tomorrow, Saturday, at Noon ET. The Irish and Cardinals have already played twice since February 16, so this third one should be a doozy at the stakes are for the chance to play for the ACC Tournament title on Sunday afternoon.