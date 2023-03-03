ACC Tournament Quick Preview: Notre Dame VS NC State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won the ACC regular season championship, but now we have arrived at the destination where you have to prove it like a killer game of horse. Notre Dame got the double bye in the ACC Tournament and are rewarded with a game against the NC State Wolfpack.

Oh.

The Irish were 24-4 this season with a 15-3 record in the ACC. One of those losses, however, belongs to Diamond Johnson and NC State in a 69-65 contest in Raleigh. In that game, the Irish limped in having recently lost Dara Mabrey to a season-ending injury, and Lauren Ebo was unavailable.

Notre Dame may have more injury problems this time around with the status of reigning ACC player of the year, Olivia Miles, still very much in jeopardy (and again... Mabrey is done). Reigning ACC coach of the year, Niele Ivey, will have to put her best game plan together to take on a very dangerous Wolfpack team.

You can watch the game on the ACC Network at 2:00 PM EST. LFG!

