Two weeks ago, Notre Dame Fighting Irish freshman forward, Dom Campbell, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

The departure of Mike Brey and the coaching search that followed felt confusing on the outside looking in, and I do wonder if much of that confusion and uncertainty was also felt by the remaining member of the Irish basketball team.

Anyways...

Notre Dame hired Micah Shrewsberry about a week ago, so Campbell (and the new man in charge) had plenty of time to think about the next step — and Dom is taking that next step with a transfer to Howard.

As a freshman, Campbell averaged 3.6 minutes in the ten games that he played. He pulled down 12 rebounds and scored 7 points during the season. There is a lot of chatter about a handful of big guys that Shrewsberry might be bringing with him to South Bend as the Irish are desperately in need of post players at the moment.

Good luck to Dom in D.C. for the remainder of his career.