Joshua, Jude, and Brendan follow up on a chaotic weekend regarding Notre Dame athletics and bring on Matt Brown from the Extra Points Newsletter to help clarify Jack Swarbrick’s and Father Jenkins’ actions with the New York Times op-ed. In this episode:

HELLO!

Is an Ace a face card?

REVIEWS!

We always knew this podcast was artificially intelligent.

Joshua’s kitchen fresco.

Jude and Joshua welcome Matt Brown to the show to help explain what the New York Times op-ed by Jack Swarbrick and Father Jenkins actually means. Matt wrote an excellent piece about the entire situation, but the reason we brought him on the show was more than just that. Matt is the FOIA king, and has a fantastic grasp and understanding of the ins and outs of college athletics without making outlandish claims. Joshua asked him to explain all of this like he was an 11-year old boy that just got into dad’s scotch... so we’re pretty sure he gave an excellent interpretation.

Brendan gives his overall thoughts and we all agree that we can mourn the final days of college sports as we know it while still being excited about the future.

Spring football is well underway and we have a little conversation about the offensive line, Sam Hartman’s impending greatness, and the wide receiver room.

Does defense even matter bro?

A bet is made.

Power ranking action movie franchises by just listing off action movie franchises.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.