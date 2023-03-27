 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Fencing wins its third straight national championship

A modern-day dynasty

By Joshua Vowles
The most dominant sports program in Notre Dame history is the Fighting Irish fencing team. On Sunday, the Irish fencers brought home their third national championship in a row and the fifth since 2017 (2020 had no championship due to COVID).

Notre Dame had the maximum number of competitors at the NCAA Championships, and besides winning the overall team championship, there were two individual national champions in Luke Linder (sabre) and Eszter Muhari (epee).

The sabre national championship was the second of Luke Linder’s career.

The epee national championship by Eszter Muhari was the first in her career.

So... five of the last six NCAA Championships saw the Irish sitting on top of the leaderboard as the best damn sword school in all of the land. This is truly a dynasty in full swing. Since 1994, Notre Dame has won 9 national championships (1994, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023).

The next step (if there is some type of next step for a three-peat champion) is to eclipse what the Penn State Nittany Lions did in the late 90’s. Penn State won six in a row (1995-2000).

Congratulations to Gia Kvaratskhelia and the entire Notre Dame Fencing program.

THIS IS A SWORD SCHOOL!

