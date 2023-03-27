Notre Dame Fencing wins its third straight national championship

The most dominant sports program in Notre Dame history is the Fighting Irish fencing team. On Sunday, the Irish fencers brought home their third national championship in a row and the fifth since 2017 (2020 had no championship due to COVID).





This title's one for the record books — our school record 13th title in program history and the first team on campus to three-peat!

Notre Dame had the maximum number of competitors at the NCAA Championships, and besides winning the overall team championship, there were two individual national champions in Luke Linder (sabre) and Eszter Muhari (epee).

The sabre national championship was the second of Luke Linder’s career.

Luke Linder… NATIONAL CHAMPION.



The @NDFencing junior clinched the national championship in men's sabre!

The epee national championship by Eszter Muhari was the first in her career.

Winner winner!



The final touch that gave Eszter her first National Champion title!

So... five of the last six NCAA Championships saw the Irish sitting on top of the leaderboard as the best damn sword school in all of the land. This is truly a dynasty in full swing. Since 1994, Notre Dame has won 9 national championships (1994, 2003, 2005, 2011, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023).

The next step (if there is some type of next step for a three-peat champion) is to eclipse what the Penn State Nittany Lions did in the late 90’s. Penn State won six in a row (1995-2000).

Congratulations to Gia Kvaratskhelia and the entire Notre Dame Fencing program.

THIS IS A SWORD SCHOOL!