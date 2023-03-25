Quick Recap: Notre Dame Drops Sweet 16 Matchup 76-59 to Maryland

That’s It

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team competed for the chance to get to Monday’s Elite 8 game in the Greenville 1 Region. Unfortunately, the Irish came up short in the ultimate goal. Maryland were too much for the Irish as the game ended as a 76-59 victory for the Terps.

The game began as more of a back-and-forth affair with the Terps leading 16-14 after the first quarter. The Irish were admittedly struggling, having 8 turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game. However, the Irish had a 13-0 run in the second quarter and were dominating in the paint to take a halftime lead.

The Terps, though, were not going to back down, and they took advantage of an overall depleted Fighting Irish roster. They used some dominance inside to force foul trouble for the Irish and shoot well from outside. The Terps started to run away with the game in the third quarter and did not let up. They went on a 17-1 run in the third quarter that pretty much sealed the deal. The Irish could not come back from being down by around 20 points for most of the last 10-12 minutes.

The season ends for the Irish getting to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. It honestly was a strong showing considering the Irish did not have Dara Mabrey or Olivia Miles in the postseason due to injury. There is a lot of promise for next season.