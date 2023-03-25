Sweet 16 Quick Preview: Fighting Irish VS Maryland

Looking for Some Sweet 16 Revenge

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team is playing in the second weekend of March Madness this Saturday. They take on the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 matchup. The Irish are the 3-seed in the Greenville 1 Region, while the Terrapins are the 2-seed.

The Irish defeated Southern Utah and Mississippi State in the first two rounds to get to the Sweet 16. Maryland beat Holy Cross and Arizona to get to this point. This will also be the second meeting between the two teams this season, as the Terps defeated the Irish 74-72 in the ACC/B1G Challenge back in December. They meet again for what should be a dynamic game.

Be sure to watch for Diamond Miller for Maryland, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. For the Irish, we hope to see Lauren Ebo step up under the basket again, and some solid minutes and scoring are going to be needed from Sonia Citron and Maddy Westbeld. Bransford, Watson, and Prosper will need to be role players as well - a full team effort needed to defeat the Terps to move onto the Elite 8.

Game Details

Watch the Irish in the Sweet 16 today, Saturday, at 11:30 AM ET. Grab your coffee and/or breakfast beverage of choice (whatever that might be) and tune into ESPN to watch what should be an entertaining matchup and a rematch. You can also listen to the game via the Fighting Irish Radio Network and/or follow along with our game thread in the comments below.

Go Irish.