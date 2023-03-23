Hitting a milestone here, my 50th Exit 77 Podcast where I look at the Irish lacrosse team and their last three wins against Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan. Light up Grace Hall, the Irish are ranked #1!!! And we get our ACC section of the schedule underway with an epic matchup against UVA on Saturday, March 25th at Arlotta at 12 PM EST. Still feel that the Irish are one of the most, if not the most, complete team in all of college lacrosse this year. We should challenge for a spot on Championship Monday. Click to listen to the podcast on Spotify or on Apple Podcasts. And subscribe to the podcast as I cover the Irish lacrosse team during the spring and then the Notre Dame football team in the fall. Go Irish!