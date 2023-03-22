The Notre Dame Fighting Irish began its spring practice season by doing a little roster housecleaning (with all due respect). The Irish announced six departures from the program — all six of them are rising juniors:

QB Ron Powlus III (medically retired)

OL Caleb Johnson (left team)

LB Will Schweitzer (medical)

CB Philip Riley (left team)

DB Justin Walters (medical)

K Josh Bryan (left team).

Notre Dame’s total scholarship count to 87 for the 2023 season with those departures. None of the six had contributed much on the field during their time in South Bend, and none of the six figured to be even minor players on the depth chart.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner - Sam Hartman Running Back Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs - - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas Chris Tyree Matt Salerno, Kaleb Smith Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Jason Onye Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Ben Minich - - Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) - - Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K) Totals 23/85 (23) 43/85 (20) 60/85 (17) 71/85 (11) 87/85 (16)

Obviously there are still more moves to be made, and now that the Irish have a baseline of 87, it’s more likely that they dip into the transfer portal before fall camp for secondary and defensive line help.

These moves just don’t affect the 2023 season. 2024 and the recruiting cycle of that year are also greatly impacted.