Notre Dame has updated the 2023-2024 football roster, but it’s far from complete as of Tuesday night. The Irish begin spring football practice Wednesday morning and will release a full roster to the media. It’s that time of year for jersey number changes, and Notre Dame has published a few of them so far:
- DB Xavier Watts #26 — #0
- WR Deion Colzie #16 — #0
- RB Chris Tyree #25 — #2
- WR Tobias Merriweather #15 — #5
- LB Jaylen Sneed #17 — #3
- DB Jayden Mickey #21 — #7
While many of us look forward to the start of spring practice for all of the fun stuff involved (like jersey number changes and HT/WT movement) there’s also a less fun part of the sport. We will likely see a few names NOT on the roster, as some players will be moving on at the end of the semester in one way or another.
But we’ll leave that for later.
