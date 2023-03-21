Notre Dame Football begins its spring practice journey on Wednesday, and there’s a lot of work to be done over the next 14 practices and the Blue-Gold game. Just about every spring I bloviate about spring football and what does and doesn’t matter. While I firmly believe in what I’m selling... there’s always something that tugs at my interest and makes me as curious as Ty Willingham on the back nine.

Most of my reasoning stems from the fact that we see so very little of what is actually going on during spring ball, that it’s pretty tough to draw many rational conclusions about the team.

But that’s okay — we can still speculate with the best of them.

So what is it that you are most interested in seeing this spring? What do you want to “find” out about this 2023 football team? I’m going to provide a little poll, and it will definitely have an option of “OTHER” if my list isn’t your cup of tea. I encourage all of you to jump in the comment section and let’s talk this out.

There will be punch and pie.