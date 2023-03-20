Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to start a new era for the pod... The Earned 5-Star Podcast on the Fans First Sports Network is now a real thing (and 99.9% the exact same as what things used to be). We just wished there was MORE Notre Dame football news to talk about - but that never stopped us from creating a two-hour podcast before, so LFG! In this episode:

HELLO!

Quick power ranking of home improvement stores.

REVIEWS!

The best building on EMU’s campus? Does the water tower count?

Mansplaining endowments and cussing.

Fans selling tickets to fans of the opponents.

Lou Holtz as a villain, but also Lou Holtz as a victim. Both things can be true.

Coming up with the best of list for a variety of things.

Spring football starts this week for the Irish.

Be prepared for less info than you want ( as we have preached for weeks now).

We are excited for Sam Hartman and the offense to be different than we have seen.

Which WR gets the spring treatment?

Worried about the edge on defense.

Marty Biagi and his “impact” replacing Brian Mason.

Is Audric Estime one of the most likable Notre Dame football players in recent memory? If not... why do you suck as a person?

RANK EVERYTHING: Pasta dishes.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

