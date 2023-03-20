Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to start a new era for the pod... The Earned 5-Star Podcast on the Fans First Sports Network is now a real thing (and 99.9% the exact same as what things used to be). We just wished there was MORE Notre Dame football news to talk about - but that never stopped us from creating a two-hour podcast before, so LFG! In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Quick power ranking of home improvement stores.
- REVIEWS!
- The best building on EMU’s campus? Does the water tower count?
- Mansplaining endowments and cussing.
- Fans selling tickets to fans of the opponents.
- Lou Holtz as a villain, but also Lou Holtz as a victim. Both things can be true.
- Coming up with the best of list for a variety of things.
- Spring football starts this week for the Irish.
- Be prepared for less info than you want ( as we have preached for weeks now).
- We are excited for Sam Hartman and the offense to be different than we have seen.
- Which WR gets the spring treatment?
- Worried about the edge on defense.
- Marty Biagi and his “impact” replacing Brian Mason.
- Is Audric Estime one of the most likable Notre Dame football players in recent memory? If not... why do you suck as a person?
- RANK EVERYTHING: Pasta dishes.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
