Earned 5-Star Podcast: Ready to start (another) new Notre Dame Football era

New things are happening

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back to start a new era for the pod... The Earned 5-Star Podcast on the Fans First Sports Network is now a real thing (and 99.9% the exact same as what things used to be). We just wished there was MORE Notre Dame football news to talk about - but that never stopped us from creating a two-hour podcast before, so LFG! In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Quick power ranking of home improvement stores.
  • REVIEWS!
  • The best building on EMU’s campus? Does the water tower count?
  • Mansplaining endowments and cussing.
  • Fans selling tickets to fans of the opponents.
  • Lou Holtz as a villain, but also Lou Holtz as a victim. Both things can be true.
  • Coming up with the best of list for a variety of things.
  • Spring football starts this week for the Irish.
  • Be prepared for less info than you want ( as we have preached for weeks now).
  • We are excited for Sam Hartman and the offense to be different than we have seen.
  • Which WR gets the spring treatment?
  • Worried about the edge on defense.
  • Marty Biagi and his “impact” replacing Brian Mason.
  • Is Audric Estime one of the most likable Notre Dame football players in recent memory? If not... why do you suck as a person?
  • RANK EVERYTHING: Pasta dishes.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

