The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were burnt a few times last recruiting cycle as commitments took visits to other schools around the country. That’s just how major college football recruiting goes in the year of our lord, 2023. ND will be looking to do some of their own flipping this spring as 4-Star cornerback Kaleb Beasley plans on visiting the Irish this spring.

Getting Tennessee cornerback commit Kaleb Beasley back on campus is a big win for #NotreDame.



The star of last summer's Irish Invasion camp will return on Apr. 1 to hangout with Marcus Freeman, Mike Mickens and the rest of the staff.



Beasley is currently committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, and has been since the middle of October. Still, the Nashville native will visit two other schools this spring besides Tennessee, and those schools are Notre Dame and the Auburn Tigers. As it stands now, Notre Dame will get the last crack at him on this turn on April 1.

The Irish already have two CB commitments for the 2024 class in Karson Hobbs and Leonard Moore, but you can NEVER have enough elite skill talent in the secondary.