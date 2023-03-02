Niele Ivey, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball coach and ACC coach of the year, went on ESPN’s SportCenter and provided an update on star guard, Olivia Miles.

“She’s day-to-day. She’s still getting looked at and so we won’t really know until probably after the week ends.”

I heard “week ends” and not “weekend” and that is probably a very important distinction. If it’s truly the “weekend” then Miles may not be able to play at all in the ACC Tournament. If it’s the “week ends” maybe that means Friday or Saturday at the latest. Saying “day-to-day,” however, gives some hope regardless.

The Irish got the double bye for the ACC Tournament and will take on the NC State Wolfpack at 2:00 on Friday. Notre Dame is currently predicted to be a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament — but an ACC Tournament Title could bump them up to a 2 seed as the chips fall.

THIS IS MARCH!