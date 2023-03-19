March Madness Quick Preview: Irish VS Mississippi State in the Round of 32

Back At It Again At Purcell Pavilion

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team continues their time in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Round of 32. On Friday afternoon, the Irish absolutely dominated their first round game by beating Southern Utah 82-56. Maddy Westbeld led the way with 20 points, and Lauren Ebo shared second-best in scoring with Sonia Citron at 14 points.

Now, on Sunday, the Irish take on the Bulldogs who have had a bit of a run going. Miss. St. is playing in their third game of the tournament, as they defeated Illinois in the First Four on Wednesday. Therefore, they had to jump into a play-in game before taking on Creighton in the Round of 64. Even though they are the 11-seed, they defeated the 6-seed Creighton handily, 81-66 in the game immediately following the Irish playing on Friday.

The last time the Irish and Bulldogs played was on April 1, 2018 in the national title game. In case anyone has forgotten, that was the game where Arike Ogunbowale hit one of her ice cold game-winning shots, and that one was to win the national title.

While this game is not as high stakes, this one is for a trip to the Sweet 16 next weekend in Greenville.

Game Details

The Irish and the Bulldogs will play on Sunday, March 19 with a 3:30 PM tipoff time. They will play in Purcell Pavilion in South Bend. You can watch the game on ESPN and listen to it via the Fighting Irish Radio Network. Post your thoughts throughout the game in the game thread comments below.