March Madness Quick Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Southern Utah

St. Patrick’s Day Basketball in South Bend

Happy St. Paddy’s Day, Irish fans!

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball Team opens their time in the NCAA Tournament today, March 17. The 3-seed Irish will host the 14-seed Southern Utah at Purcell Pavilion in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game will tip-off at 3:30 PM ET and will be shown on ESPN2. The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) won the WAC for their first ever NCAA Tournament bid. The winner of the game will face the winner of Creighton/Mississippi State, the 6/11 matchup played after the Irish and Thunderbirds compete. The second round game will be Sunday, March 19 at a time TBD.

Follow Along

Post your thoughts as the game is going on via the game thread comments below. You can watch the game however you access ESPN2, and the game can be found on the Fighting Irish Radio Network.

Go Irish!