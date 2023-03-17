St. Patrick’s Day is probably the best day to make a certain type of announcement, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish went ahead and did the thing. Notre Dame announced that they will have a GREEN OUT for the huge matchup on September 23 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This isn’t the Brian Kelly era anymore. Marcus Freeman made it very clear before the start of last season, that of the Irish call for a GREEN OUT — they’re going to wear the green jerseys. In the past, Notre Dame has had games that were GREEN OUT’s but still wore the blue home jersey (the 2018 piledriver of a win over the Michigan Wolverines is the most criminal example).

The real question is if Notre Dame will do the right thing and change the current green jersey styling. The green jersey with blue numbers has had its day, but it’s time to move on to something a lot better. Obviously... we have a favorite banger and have said as much this past year.