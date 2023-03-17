Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of you out there. Obviously, Notre Dame fans likely have a little more affinity for this day than Chad and Brad Brown — mega Ohio State fans (likely). In that spirit, today is as good as any to highlight Notre Dame’s leprechaun and some cheerleaders as well.

I was a little disappointed at the lack of old-timey leprechaun photos in the photo editor. Although... I like to imagine that maybe there was some photographer pettiness due to the fact that Notre Dame pushed Clashmore Mike aside for a real-life Lucky Charms character. That’s the only real reason — right?

Obviously drinking early on a day like today is legal and sanctioned and if I want to spin conspiracy theories about the lack of leprechaun photos available to me in a paid photo editor... I’m going to do what I have to do.

Enjoy the more than 5 pics: