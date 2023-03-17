 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday: Leprechauns and Cheerleaders

LFG!

By Joshua Vowles
Fighting Irish Mascot At Notre Dame Fighting Irish Vs Purdue Boilermakers Game
West Lafayette, IN - 1973: Fighting Irish mascot NCAA Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Purdue Boilermakers game at RossAde Stadium, Purdue University.
Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of you out there. Obviously, Notre Dame fans likely have a little more affinity for this day than Chad and Brad Brown — mega Ohio State fans (likely). In that spirit, today is as good as any to highlight Notre Dame’s leprechaun and some cheerleaders as well.

I was a little disappointed at the lack of old-timey leprechaun photos in the photo editor. Although... I like to imagine that maybe there was some photographer pettiness due to the fact that Notre Dame pushed Clashmore Mike aside for a real-life Lucky Charms character. That’s the only real reason — right?

Obviously drinking early on a day like today is legal and sanctioned and if I want to spin conspiracy theories about the lack of leprechaun photos available to me in a paid photo editor... I’m going to do what I have to do.

Enjoy the more than 5 pics:

1989 Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame Fighting Irish v West Virginia Mountaineers
TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 2: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Leprechaun mascot does pushups during the 1989 Fiesta Bowl against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Sun Devil Stadium on January 2, 1989 in Tempe, Arizona. The Irish defeated the Mountaineers 34-21.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images
Photo by Jerry Cooke/Corbis via Getty Images
Notre Dame vs Michigan
College Football: Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot during game vs Michigan. South Bend, IN 9/13/2008
Photo by Damian Strohmeyer /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 10 Detroit at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, IN - DECEMBER 10: A Notre Dame Fighting Irish Cheerleader and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Leprechaun perform for the crowd during the mens college basketball game between Detroit Mercy Titans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on December 10, 2019 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN.
Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Notre Dame v Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - OCTOBER 26: Notre Dame Fighting Irish masot Lucky The Leprechaun crowd surfs through Cadets during the game against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium on October 26, 2013 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
University of Notre Dame vs Wake Forest University
College Football: Notre Dame mascot and cheerleaders on field during game vs Wake Forest at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend, IN 11/17/2012
Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
Notre Dame v Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Jaylon Smith #9 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates by wearing the hat of team mascot, Lucky The Leprechaun, following their 42-30 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on November 7, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
University of Miami vs University of Notre Dame
College Football: View of Notre Dame cheerleader during game vs Miami at Orange Bowl Stadium. Miami, FL 12/1/1973
Photo by John Iacono /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
University of Notre Dame vs United States Military Academy
College Football: Notre Dame mascot The Leprechaun doing handstand on field during game vs Army at Notre Dame Stadium. South Bend, IN 10/19/1985
Photo by Chuck Solomon /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images
Notre Dame v Oklahoma
NORMAN, OK - OCTOBER 27: Cheerleaders and Mascot of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2012 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Fighting Irish defeated the Sooners 30-13.
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

