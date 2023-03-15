Notre Dame players fill out USFL rosters

USFL

Like the XFL, the USFL is a football league designed to showcase players who are looking to either make it, or make it back into the NFL. It is comprised of 8 teams, primarily spread through the East Coast and South. The inaugural season kicked off last year in April, and like the XFL, was pretty solid football.

I am a huge proponent of the Spring Leagues because they genuinely give guys a chance to showcase their ability and provides a path towards playing in the NFL. Last year alone there ended up being over 20 USFL players on active rosters entering week 15. That is a BIG number and highlights the success these leagues can have. Without them, those players would be, “staying ready” as opposed to getting tape out there on National TV.

Notre Dame Players in the USFL

While the XFL is pretty light on Notre Dame players. the USFL will have a very solid representation.

Brandon Aubrey

Who?

Brandon Aubrey was an elite soccer player for the Fighting Irish, and after playing in professionally, was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL draft. His path to the NFL would be a hell of a story.

Isaiah Pryor

After transferring from Ohio State, Pryor was a solid player for the Irish as he moved from Safety to Rover. He was mainstay on special teams - Look for him to be a contributor for the Houston Gamblers.

Jarron Jones

Jones played on the DL during his time with the Irish, but has seemed to finally find a home as an offensive tackle. He bounced around 9 different NFL spots so he’s definitely a journeyman. He was selected as a first team all USFL OT - getting more tape is crucial for Jones to get back in the league.

Never forget his interception. Glorious.

This BIG MAN INTERCEPTION is worthy of the SB Nation @piesmantrophy.



Vote NOW for Jarron Jones (@Who_GotJones94)



➡️https://t.co/bi2Y280Dg3 pic.twitter.com/x7ghzvCYVf — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 28, 2016

Dexter Williams

Williams will be making his USFL debut with the Philadelphia Stars this year. After bouncing around the NFL since 2019 and playing in only 7 games, Williams looks to find a role. Speaking of not forgetting incredible plays....

97 DAYS TILL ND FOOTBALL



Week 6 Dexter Williams broke free for 97 yards at Virginia Tech and the longest road run in Notre Dame history ✌️@DexterW_22 pic.twitter.com/hKF4TQGIdz — Barstool Irish (@BarstoolIrish) May 29, 2019

Te’von Coney

Coney had a great career for the Fighting Irish, but was never able to stick outside of practice squad stints in the NFL. He will join Williams on the Philadelphia Stars in his return to the football field. Coney was the poster child for “built by Balis”......

Best of luck to all former Irish players!