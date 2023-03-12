Notre Dame Baseball Loses Series at Georgia Tech

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team opened their ACC schedule this weekend, visiting one of the top teams in the conference, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Irish and Yellow Jackets played game one on Friday, a Yellow Jackets win, before rescheduling the final two games of the series as a double header Saturday. They split the double header and Notre Dame came out of their first conference series with one win out of three.

Game 1: Notre Dame 4 (5-5, 0-1) - Georgia Tech 7 (12-2, 1-0)

Win: Joseph Mannelly, GT (1-0)

Loss: Matt Bedford, ND (1-1)

Save: Terry Busse, GT (6)

Georgia Tech got things started scoring two runs in the third inning. Notre Dame rallied in the fifth, scoring all four of their runs in one inning. Zack Prazjner started the scoring by singling with two runners on, driving in the first run. With two outs the Irish strung together several singles to to bring home three more runs and take the lead. Brooks Coetzee, Carter Putz, and Nick Juaire all singled to bring each other in for a 4-2 Irish lead.

LET'S GO!!



Putz with an RBI single as Prajzner scores and Notre Dame takes the lead 3-2!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6GUhZCRJak — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 11, 2023

The Yellow Jackets scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to one. They then scored four more in the seventh to take the lead and wouldn’t give it up, ending the game with a 7-4 score.

Game 2: Notre Dame 2 (5-6, 0-2) - Georgia Tech 15 (13-2, 2-0)

Win: Luke Schmolke, GT (2-0)

Loss: Radek Birkholz, ND (0-1)

Game two was a rout from the very beginning with Georgia Tech scoring early and often. They started with five runs, two in the first and three in the second, before Notre Dame could get on the board. In the third inning Jack Penney doubled to score Estevan Moreno and make it a 5-1 game.

Georgia Tech wasn’t going to let Notre Dame back in the game though, scoring four runs in the 3rd, two in the 4th, one in the 7th, and 3 in the 8th. Notre Dame added one more run in the top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly but it was much too little too late.

Game 3: Notre Dame 17 (6-6, 1-2) - Georgia Tech 4 (13-3, 2-1)

Win: Aidan Tyrell, ND (2-1)

Loss: Josiah Siegle, GT (1-2)

Game two was the opposite of game one, with Notre Dame getting started early and routing Georgia Tech. Jack Zyska walked with the bases loaded in the first inning to score Notre Dame’s first run and Jack Penney followed with a grand slam for a 5-0 lead. Georgia Tech followed with two runs in the second inning but Notre Dame was back at it in the third. Carter Putz led off with a solo home run and Jack Penney singled to drive in his fifth run of the game later in the inning. Georgia Tech scored one more run in the bottom half of the third and the game sat 7-3 after the third inning.

Notre Dame kept the pressure on offensively, scoring two in the 4th, one in the 6th, five in the 7th, and two in the 8th. Georgia Tech added a run in 8th inning and the game ended 17-4 in favor of Notre Dame.

Season-high 17 runs and 16 hits ⚾️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ybfFngUuET — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 12, 2023

Up Next

Notre Dame has five games this upcoming week, with two midweek games against the St. Joseph’s University Hawks. They then travel to Winston Salem, NC this weekend for another ACC series against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.