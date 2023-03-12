 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Florida State v Notre Dame

Filed under:

March Madness: Full brackets for Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

It’s that time of year... full printable brackets are here

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Selection Sunday has come and gone for both the NCAA Men’s and NCAA Women’s basketball tournament — March Madness if you will. While Notre Dame’s men’s team is obviously nowhere near this solar system, Niele Ivey’s women have earned a 3 seed, and will host the first two rounds inside Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

OFD will be hosting a March Madness Bracket Contest for both tournaments with something from Homefield on the line, but that information will be given in the next couple of days. In the meanwhile, we do have fully printable brackets for both the Men’s NCAA Tournament and the Women’s NCAA Tournament from our overlords at SB Nation.

Notre Dame will start things of Friday as they play host to Southern Utah.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Basketball

A Long, Fond Farewell: Revisiting the Best Moments of the Mike Brey Era

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Basketball

If Notre Dame Cares About Men’s Basketball, Purcell Pavilion NEEDS to Change

ACC Tournament

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Quick Recap: Irish close out Mike Brey’s tenure with 67-64 loss to Virginia Tech

View all stories in Notre Dame Fighting Irish Basketball

Loading comments...