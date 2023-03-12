March Madness: Full brackets for Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament

Selection Sunday has come and gone for both the NCAA Men’s and NCAA Women’s basketball tournament — March Madness if you will. While Notre Dame’s men’s team is obviously nowhere near this solar system, Niele Ivey’s women have earned a 3 seed, and will host the first two rounds inside Purcell Pavilion in South Bend.

OFD will be hosting a March Madness Bracket Contest for both tournaments with something from Homefield on the line, but that information will be given in the next couple of days. In the meanwhile, we do have fully printable brackets for both the Men’s NCAA Tournament and the Women’s NCAA Tournament from our overlords at SB Nation.

Notre Dame will start things of Friday as they play host to Southern Utah.