March Madness is Happening For NDWBB

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team now knows their NCAA Tournament and March Madness fate. During the Selection Sunday show on ESPN, the Irish were named a 3-seed in the Greenville 1 Region.

What does this mean? The Irish will take on the 14-seed Southern Utah in their first round game on Friday (St. Patrick’s Day). The game will have some extra juice because the Irish will be hosting the game in Purcell Pavilion. If you all were not aware, the top 4 seeds in each region of the Women’s NCAA Tournament get to host home games in the first two rounds. Therefore, if the Irish take care of business on Friday, they will play the winner of the 6/11 matchup.

Creighton is the 6-seed, and the 11-seed will be fully determined by a play-in game between Illinois and Mississippi State. Ironically, Mississippi State’s men’s team is also in a play-in game spot as a potential 11-seed.

The Irish are in the Greenville Region along with the 1-seed, South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina ended the season undefeated and as the overall number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Even with hosting two games at home, the Irish will have a tough test in the tournament this year. This is also due to the fact that Olivia Miles’ status is still in question and Dara Mabrey not able to play in the tournament.

We still do not know the time of the game on Friday, but it will be on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. The team has listed ticket info in the tweet you see above.