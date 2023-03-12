On Sunday, 2023 4-Star defensive back Brandyn Hillman announced on Instagram that he was granted a release from his national letter of intent (NLI) by Notre Dame after a request.
Hillman stated that this was due to personal reasons, and while those reasons could be any number of things — I’m not going to speculate or circulate any unconfirmed rumors.
Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class took multiple massive blows via decommitments — and another in the form of a silent commitment gone rogue. One of the really nice things about Hillman signing with Notre Dame was that the Irish really needed some number on the back end of the defense, and the combination of Adon Shuler, Ben Minnich, and Brandyn Hillman made the loss of Peyton Bowen sting a little less.
This 2023 class was once ranked #1 late in the cycle, and legitimately had a chance to finish in the top 5 before some decommitments, but still “finished” in the top 10.
2023 Notre Dame Commit List (23)
|SIGNED
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|SIGNED
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|☘️
|DE
|Brenan Vernon
|OH
|6'5"
|245
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/21
|☘️
|S
|Adon Shuler
|NJ
|6'0"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/15/21
|☘️
|TE
|Cooper Flanagan
|CA
|6'5"
|225
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|09/02/21
|☘️
|LB
|Drayk Bowen
|IN
|6'2"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/03/21
|☘️
|LB
|Preston Zinter
|MA
|6'2"
|220
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|01/11/22
|☘️
|WR
|Braylon James
|TX
|6'3"
|185
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/19/22
|☘️
|OL
|Sam Pendleton
|NC
|6'4"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/25/22
|☘️
|DL
|Boubacar Traore
|MA
|6'5"
|240
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|04/27/22
|☘️
|DL
|Devan Houstan
|MD
|6'5"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/07/22
|☘️
|OL
|Sullivan Absher
|NC
|6'7"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/13/22
|☘️
|OL
|Joe Otting
|KA
|6'4"
|275
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/07/22
|☘️
|OL
|Charles Jagusah
|IL
|6'6"
|308
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/30/22
|☘️
|CB
|Micah Bell
|TX
|5'11"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/01/22
|☘️
|WR
|Rico Flores
|CA
|6'1"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/03/22
|☘️
|CB
|Christian Gray
|MO
|6'0"
|170
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/04/22
|☘️
|WR
|Jaden Greathouse
|TX
|6'2"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/15/22
|☘️
|LB
|Jaiden Ausberry
|LA
|6'1"
|210
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/04/22
|☘️
|S
|Ben Minich
|OH
|5'11"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/05/22
|☘️
|DE
|Armel Mukam
|VA
|6'4"
|250
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|08/24/22
|☘️
|RB
|Jeremiyah Love
|MO
|6'0"
|190
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|10/26/22
|☘️
|QB
|Kenny Minchey
|TN
|6'3"
|215
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/22/22
|☘️
|OL
|Chris Terek
|IL
|6'6"
|295
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/27/22
|☘️
|WR
|Kaleb Smith
|TX
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/01/22
The Irish still need to shed eight scholarships before August, so while this isn’t good news by any stretch, it’s still one less “number” to be concerned about as the roster takes shape over the next three months.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|Sam Hartman
|Running Back
|Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Matt Salerno, Kaleb Smith
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|-
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|D.J. Brown, Thomas Harper
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|-
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|23/85 (23)
|43/85 (20)
|66/85 (23)
|77/85 (11)
|93/85 (16)
