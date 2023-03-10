 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday: Dominating the state of Washington

Undefeated

By Joshua Vowles
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Notre Dame v Washington

Welcome back to another Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — which maybe has never been just five photos, but I do love some alliteration. I also love to dominate, which is something the Fighting Irish football team has done with the entire state of Washington. Notre Dame is 10-0 all-time versus the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars.

So... tradition.

I do have to say, however, that there weren’t a large amount of photos for these 10 games in our photo editor. You get what you get.

PASSIVE PACIFIC AGGRESSIVE

While I have shouted on many occasions that people should cancel their subscriptions to The Athletic... there remains one absolute gem that I will forever love. Jayson Jenks wrote about this back-and-forth letter writing war between Notre Dame and Washington from the 1948 and 1949 games — and it’s just the best. There are no pictures from those contests in 1948 and 1949... so here’s a nice shot of Frank Leahy with Dwight Eisenhower.

notre dame football frank leahy dwight eisenhower
Frank and Eisenhower
Getty Images

PASS RIGHT

The most memorable thing about the 2005 game, besides Charlie Weis showing up and whooping on former Notre Dame coach Tyrone Willingham 36-17, was the first offensive play of the game for the Irish. A promise was made to a sick kid, and the kid called the play... pass right. Quinn connected with John Carlson on that play. Here’s Carlson later that day lifting up another kid, sophomore Darius Walker.

Notre Dame v Washington
John Carlson lifts Darius Walker up.
Getty Images

A HOLIDAY FROM LOSING

Notre Dame went down 19-0 in the 2nd quarter to WAZZU, and went into halftime down 19-3. The Irish eventually won the game 29-26 in overtime.

Holiday scrambles
SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 6: Carlyle Holiday #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scrambles against the Washington State Cougars on September 6, 2003 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Washington State 29-26 in overtime.
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

APPLE CUP CHAMPIONS

The Irish played both Washington schools in 2009. The first one was an absolute banger of a game against the Huskies which saw the Irish win 37-30 in OT. Golden Tate was a HUGE part of that win. I guess Jake Locker really wasn’t ALL that.

Washington v Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 03: Golden Tate #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs against the Washington Huskies on his way to a 67 yard touchdown on October 3, 2009 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A few weeks later, Notre Dame went to San Antonio to take on the Cougars in the first-ever Shamrock Series game — although it would take a couple of years for Notre Dame to actually call it that. The Irish crushed WAZZU 40-14 under the magnificence of Jimmy Clausen.

University of Notre Dame QB Jimmy Clausen
College Football: Notre Dame QB Jimmy Clausen (7) in action vs Washington State. San Antonio, TX 10/31/2009
Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

RUNNING AWAY WITH IT

Jimmy... just an incredibly mobile and agile quarterback that gave the Huskies a death biscuit in a 33-7 win in 2008. God bless him

NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 25 Notre Dame at Washington Photo by Stephen Brashear/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...