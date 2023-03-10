Welcome back to another Five old Notre Dame Football photos for a Friday — which maybe has never been just five photos, but I do love some alliteration. I also love to dominate, which is something the Fighting Irish football team has done with the entire state of Washington. Notre Dame is 10-0 all-time versus the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars.

So... tradition.

I do have to say, however, that there weren’t a large amount of photos for these 10 games in our photo editor. You get what you get.

PASSIVE PACIFIC AGGRESSIVE

While I have shouted on many occasions that people should cancel their subscriptions to The Athletic... there remains one absolute gem that I will forever love. Jayson Jenks wrote about this back-and-forth letter writing war between Notre Dame and Washington from the 1948 and 1949 games — and it’s just the best. There are no pictures from those contests in 1948 and 1949... so here’s a nice shot of Frank Leahy with Dwight Eisenhower.

PASS RIGHT

The most memorable thing about the 2005 game, besides Charlie Weis showing up and whooping on former Notre Dame coach Tyrone Willingham 36-17, was the first offensive play of the game for the Irish. A promise was made to a sick kid, and the kid called the play... pass right. Quinn connected with John Carlson on that play. Here’s Carlson later that day lifting up another kid, sophomore Darius Walker.

A HOLIDAY FROM LOSING

Notre Dame went down 19-0 in the 2nd quarter to WAZZU, and went into halftime down 19-3. The Irish eventually won the game 29-26 in overtime.

APPLE CUP CHAMPIONS

The Irish played both Washington schools in 2009. The first one was an absolute banger of a game against the Huskies which saw the Irish win 37-30 in OT. Golden Tate was a HUGE part of that win. I guess Jake Locker really wasn’t ALL that.

A few weeks later, Notre Dame went to San Antonio to take on the Cougars in the first-ever Shamrock Series game — although it would take a couple of years for Notre Dame to actually call it that. The Irish crushed WAZZU 40-14 under the magnificence of Jimmy Clausen.

RUNNING AWAY WITH IT

Jimmy... just an incredibly mobile and agile quarterback that gave the Huskies a death biscuit in a 33-7 win in 2008. God bless him