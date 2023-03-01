Notre Dame Women’s Basketball head coach Niel Ivey was selected as the 2022=2023 ACC Coach of the Year this week thanks to an incredible regular season record and the regular season championship for the Irish.
This, of course, wasn’t good enough for ACC Network’s Mark Packer. He went on a rant as it was announced about how Ivey was less deserving than the Duke Blue Devil’s head coach, Kara Lawson. It wasn’t that he just disagreed with the results — he got all angry tweeter about it — better yet — he got all Kanye West about it.
It’s ridiculous.
Still thinking about how poorly @MarkPacker handled the ACC Coach of the Year announcement. Totally fine to have an opinion. Unacceptable to handle it this way.— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 1, 2023
And btw, to answer your question, the league’s head coaches have votes. Take it up with them if you feel so strongly. pic.twitter.com/hebtSOS3Xi
EXACTLY TYLER! The ACC coaches voted on this... so what the hell are you doing Mark?
Obviously he had a trash can full of show notes that he desperately needed to get out there.
Oh look, it's @MarkPacker going to his favorite well for show notes. https://t.co/JyDBFlGfaD pic.twitter.com/1XXOdlHwJB— Brendan (@verypiratey) March 1, 2023
Look... Niele was more than deserving of this great honor, and Mark Packer’s opinion shouldn’t matter. Congrats to Coach Ivey — Taylor Swift seemed to do okay after her incident too.
You went full Kanye.— Brendan (@verypiratey) March 1, 2023
I'mma let you finish, but Kara had one of the best coaching jobs of all time, one of the best coaching job s of all time! pic.twitter.com/w7NEWaJOsE
