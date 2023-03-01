OFD Podcast: Just some Notre Dame Football Buffoonery With Dads

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are here to tell you - IT’S SPRING - so now the pod has sprung for the latest Notre Dame Football news (kind of). In this episode...

Yeah... I’m not going to bulletpoint this week either. If I did, I might spoil the surprise that is this show. Somehow we covered all of the relevant points surrounding the Notre Dame football program which is highlighted by the recent hiring of Joe Rudolph as the new offensive line coach. Outside of that... things are pretty light, so this podcast might have its more than normal share of “other things” for you to enjoy. Well - maybe not you NDGrad76, but normal people will certainly appreciate this latest offering.

As a bonus... we threw in some other Notre Dame winter/spring talk as well.

