Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Fighting Irish VS Pitt

Looks Like a Get-Right Game

The #10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team is coming off a tough loss at home to now #9-ranked Duke. The game against the two teams this past Sunday was for the top spot in the ACC. The Irish (18-4, 9-3 ACC) look to get a win back in conference as they take on Pittsburgh.

The Panthers are 8-15 and 1-11 in the ACC, firmly in the bottom spot in the conference. However, they are coming off their only conference win, defeating UVA this past Sunday.

How To Watch and Game Thread

The Irish welcome the Panthers to Purcell Pavilion on Thursday night, February 9 at 6 PM ET. You can watch the game on ACC Network and listen to it via the the Fighting Irish Radio Network.