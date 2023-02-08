A rumor from a couple of anonymous Notre Dame Twitter accounts that are both notorious for stealing inside info and posting it as their own... well these guys made it to the Super Bowl media blitz.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Brian Johnson was the focus of this rumor, and he was asked about it by a real-life reporter on the ground.

#Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson said he doesn’t know where the reports linking him to Notre Dame OC job came from.



“I’m not going to Notre Dame,” he said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 8, 2023

And that is that... don’t follow bullshit accounts on social media. or go ahead and follow them — but be smarter about who you believe. (The two accounts were something like ND Prime and CFB Watcher — a couple of hacks).

Our friend Tyler James said it best:

Remember this during coaching search season: There will be clout-chasing social media accounts taking small morsels of information reported/suggested by actual reporters and exaggerating them to make you think they know what's happening.

Spoiler alert: They probably don't. — Tyler James (@TJamesND) February 7, 2023

Anyways...

I can officially report that the actual news surrounding Notre Dame and its search for a new offensive coordinator is almost non-existent right now. Notre Dame is keeping things air-tight at the moment (but not the Larry Kudlow definition of air-tight) but as soon as something is reportable, a real person will report it.