Notre Dame Football: The new Irish OC isn’t going to be a Philadelphia Eagles coach

Nope

By Joshua Vowles
new
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A rumor from a couple of anonymous Notre Dame Twitter accounts that are both notorious for stealing inside info and posting it as their own... well these guys made it to the Super Bowl media blitz.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Brian Johnson was the focus of this rumor, and he was asked about it by a real-life reporter on the ground.

And that is that... don’t follow bullshit accounts on social media. or go ahead and follow them — but be smarter about who you believe. (The two accounts were something like ND Prime and CFB Watcher — a couple of hacks).

Our friend Tyler James said it best:

Anyways...

I can officially report that the actual news surrounding Notre Dame and its search for a new offensive coordinator is almost non-existent right now. Notre Dame is keeping things air-tight at the moment (but not the Larry Kudlow definition of air-tight) but as soon as something is reportable, a real person will report it.

