There’s no shortage of Notre Dame coaching “news” floating around. How much of it is speculative and how much of it is real is probably up for debate — but there’s quite a bit of it. The busiest man in America right now just might be Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick as he is in the middle of a search for a men’s basketball head coach, football offensive coordinator, the NBC deal, and all of the NIL stuff.

The triple-option covers a little bit of that.

WE COMING?

John Brice put out an update to Notre Dame’s search for its new offensive coordinator. Brice does a nice job of sifting through a handful of names and put forward a number of coaches that Notre Dame has vetted:

Andy Ludwig, Utah Utes OC

Ryan Grubb, Washington Huskies OC

Sean Lewis, Colorado Buffaloes OC

Jason Candle Toledo Rockets HC

Lewis is one of the more interesting of the names put forward. He was the head coach at Kent State before taking the OC role for Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes back in December.

HOOPS

A blurb came through on Tuesday that Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser might be the top target to takeover in South Bend. The tone of the tweet suggests this is imminent, but it may still be a while before we find out of this will actually be the case.

LEGACY VISIT

I’m sure there are a number of Notre Dame fans that remember former Chicago Bears linebacker, Brian Urlacher — who was also an unheralded safety recruit for the New Mexico Lobos back in the day. Brian’s son, Kennedy, is a 3-Star safety with a handful of offers and is making his way to check out Notre Dame.

As his offers started to stack up, 2024 safety @k_urlacher11 needed to start considering where to make his first college visit. Now the first one scheduled is #NotreDame. @insideNDsports https://t.co/6foaaJf3CW — Tyler James (@TJamesND) February 7, 2023

OTHER FUN THINGS YOU NEED TO SEE

