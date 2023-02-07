We are just a few days into Notre Dame football’s need for a new offensive coordinator, and I’ve already witnessed some healthy debate across social media platforms, message boards, and from our own site. The most in-depth debate that I’ve paid attention to is what’s happening in my DM’s with Brendan, Jude, and ISD’s Greg Flammang.

For obvious reasons, I’m not going to screenshot or disclose the details (private is private man) but one thing really sticks out to me. Anytime a possible candidate is brought up, the hammer gets dropped when the big question shows up... what’s the most important thing we are looking for in an offensive coordinator.

Instead of bringing up names (even if they are viable coaches that may be getting a serious look by Marcus Freeman) I think a more constructive exercise is probably pinpointing what we want the most out of a new OC.

You’ll get no preaching or coaxing from me in this piece — I’m just asking a question. Select your choice and holler about it in the comments below.