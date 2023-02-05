Women’s Basketball Quick Recap: Fighting Irish Lose at Home to Duke 57-52

Staying in Second Place

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team lost a tough contest today against #16 Duke 57-52. The Irish played at home to try to take the overall top spot in the ACC. However, with the loss, the Irish fall to second place behind Duke. The team now has lost three times in conference.

With Lauren Ebo not dressing for the game, the Irish have a tougher time with rebounds and a strong presence on the court that Ebo brings. Dara Mabrey is already out for the season, so it is a tough task to lay this all on Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld, and Olivia Miles. The team did their best today, but 52 points is not going to be enough to defeat the top team in the ACC.

Celeste Taylor led the Blue Devils with 14 points, while Maddy Westbeld led the Irish with 15 points. Citron had 14 points, too. The Irish were keeping it close through the half and the third quarter, but the Blue Devils kept within just more than an arms reach, being pretty stifling on defense. The Irish tried to mount a comeback and had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but Olivia Miles had an uncharacteristic errant pass that led to a turnover, ending any chance of an Irish win or at least forcing overtime.

You can see the final stats below. The Irish next take on Pittsburgh at 6 PM ET on this Thursday, February 9 at home.