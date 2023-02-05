Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Quick Preview: Fighting Irish VS Duke

Winner Gets The Top Spot

We see another Sunday showdown taking place for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team. After handily defeating Boston College earlier in the week, the Irish travel back home to take on the Duke Blue Devils - winner will take sole possession of first place in the ACC standings.

The Irish (18-3, 9-2 ACC) are coming off a win against BC, led by Sonia Citron’s 23 points on Thursday evening - that led all scorers. It was a true bounce-back game after the Irish lost a tough game to NC State last weekend, trying to mount a fierce comeback that did not end up materializing.

Fans watching the game should watch out for #16 Duke (19-3, 9-2 ACC) as they come into Purcell Pavilion. The #9 Irish face a Duke team that gives up about 52 points per game and scores 67 points per game. Obviously, there have been many dynamic players for the Irish in Sonia Citron, Olivia Miles, and others especially in the absence of Dara Mabrey. But, they will be watching out for Duke’s Celeste Taylor, Duke’s leading scorer at 11.8 points per game.

This game brings some extra intrigue within the sport of Women’s College Basketball outside of this being a game between two ranked teams that sit tied at the top of the ACC standings. Duke recently beat Pitt in their most recent game. The game before that, though, was a loss to FSU, #3 in the ACC standings. Head Coach Kara Lawson claimed that during their game against FSU (a 70-57 loss), the actual basketball being used was a ball that the men use in their games. The ACC and Florida State both refute the claim after their own investigations into the matter. Coach Lawson doubled down on her claim in her press conference after their win over Pitt.

ND vs. Duke will take place Sunday, February 5 at 1 PM ET in Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, IN. You can watch the game by finding your RSN or by accessing ACC Network Extra. You can listen to the game via the Fighting Irish Radio Network, and follow along/vent your thoughts via the comments in the Game Thread below.