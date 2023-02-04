Notre Dame Hockey: Spartans Overpower Irish, 3-2 for Sweep

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in East Lansing with a 3-2 loss. A shaky Irish penalty kill and a standout performance in Michigan State’s goal sealed the outcome of the night.

First Period

The opening period started slowly, but on-ice angst came toward the middle of the first, and Notre Dame’s Zach Plucinski and Michigan State’s Matt Basgall headed to the box for roughing after the whistle.

A cross checking penalty on Notre Dame’s Jackson Pierson soon followed. Spartan forward Karsen Dorwart then nabbed the first goal of the night on the power play. Irish forward Landon Slaggert tied it up with his fourth goal of the season just about a minute and a half later.

END 1 | Let's take a look back at Landon Slaggert's goal earlier in the first.



MSU leads 2-1, after one.



— Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 4, 2023

Tension rose and the Irish peppered the Spartans’ net; MSU netminder Dylan St. Cyr made five saves in less than a minute and a half. As the clock ran out in the first, Michigan State’s Nicolas Muller found the back of the net to reclaim the lead for the Spartans.

Second Period

Both squads amped it up on offense in the second. A 5-minute major for boarding on Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua gave Notre Dame an advantage. With two minutes and 15 seconds left in the period, Irish forward Chayse Primeau scored his team’s sole power play goal of the night to tie the game and chalk up his eighth goal of the season. By the end of the second, the Irish narrowly outshot the Spartans 14-13.

END 2 | Two's all around heading into the third.@chayseprimeau's powerplay goal late in the second tied it up, 2-2!



— Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) February 4, 2023

Third Period

Exactly four minutes in, Michigan State’s David Gucciardi broke the tie on the power play following a penalty on Notre Dame’s Solag Bakich for delaying the game.

Less than a minute after the period reached its halfway point, a hooking call on Slaggert, provided another MSU power play, but the Spartans failed to add to their lead.

WIth just a fraction of a second left in the final period, Notre Dame’s Hunter Strand blasted off a shot only for St. Cyr to deny another tie and the game ended 3-2, Michigan State.

Game Summary

Scoring

Michigan State: Karsen Dorwart at 11:42 in the 1st with assists from Matt Basgall and Daniel Russell

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert at 13:14 in the 1st with assists from Chayse Primeau and Zach Plucinski

Michigan State: Nicolas Muller at 18:18 in the 1st with assists from Jeremy Davidson and Erik Middendorf

Notre Dame: Chayse Primeau at 17:45 in the 2nd with assists from Justin Janicke and Chase Blackmun

Michigan State: David Gucciardi at 04:00 in the 3rd with assists from Jeremy Davidson and Erik Middendorf

Penalties

Notre Dame: Zach Plucinski for roughing after whistle at 10:51 in the 1st

Michigan State: Matt Basgall for roughing after whistle at 10:51 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Jackson Pierson for cross checking at 11:21 in the 1st

Michigan State: Erik Middendorf for hooking at 11:53 in the 2nd

Michigan State: Jagger Joshua for boarding at 15:00 in the 2nd, 5-minute major

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for delaying the game at 02:53 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert for hooking at 10:51 in the 3rd

Goalies

Michigan State: Dylan St. Cyr, 33 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 25 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at 6:00 pm Friday, February 10 in South Bend. Stream the game with Peacock.

