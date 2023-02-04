On Saturday, 3-Star cornerback Leonard Moore gave his public commitment to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The 6’2” 180 pounder from Round Rock, Texas, chose the Irish over a nice list of suitors that included the Oregon Ducks, California Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, Baylor Bears, and more.

It is the first public commitment from a Moore to Notre Dame in a long time.

247 Evaluation from Gabe Brooks:

Good height with slightly plus length and a lean, athletic build. Bit narrow through the core but owns some space to add mass. Instinctive, aware defensive back with functional athleticism to remain at corner and play style that could allow for position versatility. Appears to have above average ball skills with solid ball production as a junior. Capable of baiting quarterbacks when playing off. Triggers well for a longer-assembled corner. Physical tools should allow for developing press ability. Owns valuable multi-phase snaps in the return game and has also played a few offensive reps. Additionally, three-sport athletic profile (basketball, track) boosts long-term developmental potential. Occasionally can get a little greedy with his eyes. Will need to add some mass and strength. Little doubts about functional athleticism, but sophomore year combine testing suggests room to improve quick-twitch explosiveness. Bona fide Power Five-caliber corner prospect with ample long-term developmental potential. Possesses physical tools, position-specific feel, and overall athletic profile that could lead to a multi-year high-major starter and a playing opportunity beyond college.

Notre Dame now has 8 commitments for the 2024 class — a class that is currently ranked #2 according to the 247 Team Composite. The Georgia Bulldogs sit at #1 with two more commitments than ND — two 5-Stars.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (8) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22 CB Leonard Moore TX 6'2" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 02/04/23

Notre Dame is filling up its defensive backfield needs early in the cycle. Along with Moore, the Irish have also added Ohio’s Karson Hobbs to the 2024 class.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus - Running Back Aneyas Williams Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs - Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans Kevin Bauman Wide Receiver Cam Williams Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle Peter Jones Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross Defensive End - Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho Linebacker - Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety - Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman - Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson Cornerback Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Totals 8/85 (8) 32/85 (24) 52/85 (20) 74/85 (22) 92/85 (18)

I’m sure many of you are concentrating solely on the number of stars next to his name, but maybe you shouldn’t right now. From what I’ve gathered, people like Moore a LOT and there’s a lot of confidence that he will eventually be ranked a 4-Star — which doesn’t even matter. Moore is a guy that Marcus freeman and Mike Mickens have targeted early because of how much they like him. I’m sold.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR LEO!