Notre Dame Hockey Shut Out by Michigan State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey wasn’t able to carry over their success from last weekend into this one. After pulling off a sweep of the Wisconsin Badgers, Notre Dame travelled to Michigan State looking to start a run to the postseason. They never got things going on Friday night though and were shut out by Michigan State in the opening game of the series.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 0 - Michigan State 3)

First Period

The first period went by without a goal, but despite there being nothing on the scoreboard it wasn’t a quiet period. Notre Dame looked the better team for the opening 20 minutes and controlled the shots 11-6. Michigan State was penalized for a hit from behind at the 7 minute mark that set the table for a bit of a chippy game later on. Late in the period Michigan State thought they had the opening goal but after review it was waved off for being offside. Ultimately there was no score after one period.

Second Period

The middle 20 minutes were full of penalties, with the two teams combining for five minors. Six minutes in, with the teams playing four on four, the Spartans did score first this time, taking a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Five minutes later they added a second goal and went into the second intermission up 2-0.

Third Period

The third period returned to the blueprint of the first, quiet without much to talk on. Michigan State eventually added a third goal on an empty net and the game ended 3-0. Notre Dame never really felt much urgency in this one, needing two goals to tie in the third period they managed only 9 shots and a week after scoring five power play goals over two game the man advantage went 0-3.

Scoring

Michigan State: Jagger Joshua (12) at 6:10 in the 2nd assisted by Matt Basgall and Nicolas Muller

Michigan State: Erik Middendorf (7) at 11:23 in the 2nd assisted by Nicolas Muller and Cole Krygier

Michigan State: Nicolas Muller (4) on the empty net at 19:09 in the 3rd assisted by Jeremy Davidson and David Gucciardi

Penalties

Michigan State: Christian Krygier 5 for hitting from behind at 7:24 in the 1st

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke 2 for hooking at 0:55 in the 2nd

Michigan State: Erik Middendorf 2 for elbowing at 3:12 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Drew Bavaro 2 for hooking at 4:04 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell 2 for delay of game at 5:48 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert 2 for cross-checking at 12:34 in the 2nd

Michigan State: Michael Underwood 2 for holding at 10:33 in the 3rde 3rd

Notre Dame: Ryan Helliwell 2 for roughing at 13:17 in the 3rd

Michigan State: Nicolas Muller 2 for roughing at 13:17 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 24 of 26 shots against in the loss

Michigan State: Dylan St. Cyr saved all 32 shots faced for the win

Up Next

Notre Dame will be looking to salvage a split of the series in game two on Saturday night.